Lantronix (LTRX) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Separately, Lake Street Capital restated a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Lantronix in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ LTRX opened at $5.78 on Thursday. Lantronix has a 12 month low of $1.78 and a 12 month high of $5.85. The company has a market cap of $105.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.80 and a beta of -0.03.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 22nd. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. Lantronix had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The business had revenue of $12.04 million during the quarter.

In related news, CEO Jeff Benck sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.37, for a total value of $84,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,329.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Yoder sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.39, for a total transaction of $101,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 89,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $303,974.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 52.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lantronix stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lantronix Inc (NASDAQ:LTRX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 102,495 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.56% of Lantronix at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 17.96% of the company’s stock.

Lantronix Company Profile

Lantronix, Inc provides secure data access and management solutions for Internet of Things (IoT) assets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT gateways, which provide secure connectivity and the ability to add integrated device management and advanced data access features; and IoT building blocks that offer basic secure machine connectivity and unmanaged data access.

