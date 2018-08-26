LatiumX Reaches Market Cap of $2.84 Million (LATX)

LatiumX (CURRENCY:LATX) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 25th. One LatiumX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0338 or 0.00000508 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Livecoin and BitForex. During the last seven days, LatiumX has traded down 8.7% against the dollar. LatiumX has a market capitalization of $2.84 million and approximately $2,291.00 worth of LatiumX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004861 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003202 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015065 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000325 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00260642 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00149270 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00033918 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00010479 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

LatiumX Profile

LatiumX’s genesis date was August 30th, 2017. LatiumX’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,996,422 tokens. LatiumX’s official Twitter account is @LatiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LatiumX is /r/Latium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LatiumX’s official website is latium.org.

Buying and Selling LatiumX

LatiumX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, BitForex and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LatiumX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LatiumX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LatiumX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

