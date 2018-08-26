Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $4.30 Million Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 54,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,618 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises about 1.3% of Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 448.0% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,567,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,404,000 after acquiring an additional 5,368,843 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 63.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,150,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,964,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315,180 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 162,599,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,890,867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961,408 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 575.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,205,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731,361 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 17.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,922,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115,777 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other news, Vice Chairman Jon R. Moeller sold 5,300 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $410,273.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 4,181 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.52, for a total transaction of $349,197.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 138,011 shares of company stock valued at $11,199,791. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PG. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.79.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $83.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.58. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1-year low of $70.73 and a 1-year high of $94.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.52 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 20th were given a $0.7172 dividend. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.01%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Beauty segment offers hair care products, including conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments; and skin and personal care products, such as antiperspirant and deodorant, personal cleansing, and skin care products.

Featured Article: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.