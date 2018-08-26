Lawson Products (LAWS) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Report Shows

News stories about Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) have trended somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Lawson Products earned a coverage optimism score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the industrial products company an impact score of 47.5144193401221 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Lawson Products stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.10. 3,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,720. The company has a market capitalization of $286.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.94, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Lawson Products has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $33.97.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $90.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.01 million. Lawson Products had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 7.01%. sell-side analysts expect that Lawson Products will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

LAWS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lawson Products from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Lawson Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lawson Products from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Lawson Products in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Lawson Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Lawson Products Company Profile

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, cutting tools and abrasives, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

