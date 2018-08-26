Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Buys 300,599 Shares of Walmart Inc (WMT)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 11,473.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 303,219 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 300,599 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $25,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Walmart during the second quarter worth $1,577,000. RB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter worth $271,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 7.2% during the second quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 26,995 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,948 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in Walmart by 11.5% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 14,530 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. 29.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $94.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $283.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Walmart Inc has a 12 month low of $77.50 and a 12 month high of $109.98.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $127.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 510,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.15, for a total transaction of $42,480,752.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $561,144,427. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,499,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total value of $127,228,052.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,684,498.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,358,525 shares of company stock valued at $1,084,282,880 over the last 90 days. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on WMT. Royal Bank of Canada set a $88.00 target price on Walmart and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Raymond James downgraded Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Morningstar set a $91.00 target price on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.89.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, hayneedle.com, shoes.com, moosejaw.com, modcloth.com, bonobos.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce and voice-activated commerce applications.

