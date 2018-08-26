Limoneira (LMNR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.60.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Limoneira from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Limoneira in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Limoneira to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Buckingham Research upped their price target on shares of Limoneira from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th.

Limoneira stock opened at $30.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $530.07 million, a P/E ratio of 71.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Limoneira has a 52-week low of $19.62 and a 52-week high of $30.24.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 11th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $43.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.70 million. Limoneira had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 7.15%. equities research analysts predict that Limoneira will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northpointe Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Limoneira in the second quarter valued at $3,156,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 4.6% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 226,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,363,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Limoneira in the first quarter worth about $297,000. SFE Investment Counsel bought a new position in shares of Limoneira in the first quarter worth about $1,394,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares during the last quarter. 32.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Limoneira

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. The Fresh Lemons segment markets and sells lemons directly to food service, wholesale, and retail customers.

