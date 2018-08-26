Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (LECO) Shares Bought by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,429 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $1,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,449,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $490,158,000 after acquiring an additional 175,658 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 7.7% in the second quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,400,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,850,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 0.3% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,078,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 5.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 896,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,605,000 after purchasing an additional 44,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 43.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 890,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,138,000 after purchasing an additional 269,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LECO shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:LECO opened at $92.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.13. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.48 and a 1 year high of $101.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22. The firm had revenue of $790.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.54 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 29.77%. Lincoln Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 41.16%.

In other Lincoln Electric news, Director William E. Macdonald III sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.96, for a total transaction of $325,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,422,938.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director G Russell Lincoln sold 12,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.98, for a total transaction of $480,155.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 214,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,377,698.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,818 shares of company stock valued at $2,809,936. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company's welding products include arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

