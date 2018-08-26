Lincoln National (LNC) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on LNC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lincoln National from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $76.00 price target on shares of Lincoln National and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Shares of LNC opened at $65.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. Lincoln National has a twelve month low of $61.18 and a twelve month high of $86.68.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 11.04%. Lincoln National’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. analysts predict that Lincoln National will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 10th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is 16.94%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNC. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the first quarter worth $111,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the second quarter worth $117,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the second quarter worth $128,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the first quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 38.7% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The company sells a range of wealth protection, accumulation, and retirement income products and solutions.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.