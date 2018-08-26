Litecoin Cash (LCC) Trading Up 15% Over Last 7 Days

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 26th. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0341 or 0.00000511 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Exrates, HitBTC and Mercatox. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $19.93 million and $105,738.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded up 15% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Litecoin Cash alerts:

Mixin (XIN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $216.53 or 0.03239285 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00017216 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000070 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003913 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000870 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a coin. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2018. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 583,822,957 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh.

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

Litecoin Cash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Exrates, HitBTC, YoBit, SouthXchange, Stocks.Exchange, Mercatox, Braziliex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.