Lithium Americas Corp (LAC) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2018 Earnings of ($0.09) Per Share

Lithium Americas Corp (NYSE:LAC) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Lithium Americas in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 21st. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer expects that the company will earn ($0.09) per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Lithium Americas’ Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2019 earnings at ($0.39) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lithium Americas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital began coverage on Lithium Americas in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock.

Shares of Lithium Americas stock opened at $4.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $366.77 million and a P/E ratio of -9.50. Lithium Americas has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $10.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a current ratio of 8.07.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sentry Investments Corp. bought a new stake in Lithium Americas during the first quarter worth $1,745,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the first quarter valued at $314,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the first quarter valued at $9,164,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the first quarter valued at $2,031,000. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the second quarter valued at $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and the Lithium Nevada Project covering approximately 15,233 hectares of area located in northwestern Nevada.

