Livexlive Media Inc (LIVX) CEO Buys $62,710.50 in Stock

Livexlive Media Inc (OTCMKTS:LIVX) CEO Robert S. Ellin acquired 14,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.31 per share, with a total value of $62,710.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

OTCMKTS LIVX opened at $4.46 on Friday. Livexlive Media Inc has a twelve month low of $3.43 and a twelve month high of $11.11.

Livexlive Media (OTCMKTS:LIVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $7.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 million.

LIVX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Livexlive Media from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Livexlive Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LIVX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Livexlive Media in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in Livexlive Media in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Livexlive Media in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Livexlive Media in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,142,000.

Livexlive Media Company Profile

LiveXLive Media, Inc, formerly Loton, Corp., is global music streaming network company. The Company is focused on live music and music-related video content. It operates an online destination for music fans to enjoy live performances from music venues and music festivals around the world, such as Rock in Rio, Outside Lands Music and Arts Festival and Hangout Music Festival, as well as original content, artist exclusives and industry interviews.

