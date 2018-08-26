Lloyds Banking Group’s (LLOY) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their outperform rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) in a research note released on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a GBX 87 ($1.11) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 78 ($1.00) to GBX 76 ($0.97) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Cfra set a GBX 77 ($0.98) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 90 ($1.15) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 85 ($1.09) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lloyds Banking Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 74.86 ($0.96).

LON LLOY opened at GBX 60.84 ($0.78) on Thursday. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52-week low of GBX 61.81 ($0.79) and a 52-week high of GBX 73.58 ($0.94).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be issued a GBX 1.07 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a yield of 1.69%.

In other news, insider Antonio Horta-Osorio sold 221,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 63 ($0.81), for a total value of £139,423.41 ($178,222.43).

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, and unsecured consumer lending products to personal and small business customers.

