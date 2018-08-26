LOCIcoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $10,638.00 (LOCI)

LOCIcoin (CURRENCY:LOCI) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 26th. LOCIcoin has a market cap of $1.68 million and $10,638.00 worth of LOCIcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LOCIcoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0424 or 0.00000632 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin and IDEX. Over the last seven days, LOCIcoin has traded up 11.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

LOCIcoin Token Profile

LOCIcoin launched on November 25th, 2017. LOCIcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,679,062 tokens. LOCIcoin’s official website is loci.io. The Reddit community for LOCIcoin is /r/loci_io. LOCIcoin’s official Twitter account is @loci_io.

LOCIcoin Token Trading

LOCIcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LOCIcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LOCIcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LOCIcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

