Loop Capital Boosts Ross Stores (ROST) Price Target to $100.00

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its price objective upped by Loop Capital to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ROST. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ross Stores from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Ross Stores from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $93.39.

NASDAQ ROST opened at $95.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Ross Stores has a twelve month low of $57.87 and a twelve month high of $97.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.07.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 46.48%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Ross Stores will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 12th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 26.95%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Bush sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total transaction of $128,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,579,701.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James S. Fassio sold 175,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.57, for a total transaction of $15,216,322.33. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,176,566.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 236,268 shares of company stock valued at $20,170,488. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 13.1% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 8,605 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 34.4% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 18,053 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 168.6% during the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 91,937 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,169,000 after purchasing an additional 57,713 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 6.6% during the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 229,340 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $17,884,000 after purchasing an additional 14,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 0.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,139,063 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $88,824,000 after purchasing an additional 6,784 shares during the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands in the United States. It primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

