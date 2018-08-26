Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Acquires Shares of 5,738 Arrow Financial Co. (AROW)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 7.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 51,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 3,501 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arrow Financial in the first quarter worth $509,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Arrow Financial by 3.4% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Arrow Financial by 4.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 593,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,157,000 after purchasing an additional 26,215 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arrow Financial in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrow Financial alerts:

In other Arrow Financial news, Director Raymond F. O’conor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total value of $38,890.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,700.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 2,500 shares of company stock worth $95,490 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Arrow Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 30th.

NASDAQ:AROW opened at $39.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $551.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.59. Arrow Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $30.81 and a 12 month high of $40.15.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. Arrow Financial had a net margin of 28.50% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $28.87 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is a positive change from Arrow Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th.

Arrow Financial Company Profile

Arrow Financial Corporation, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. Its deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. The company's lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.