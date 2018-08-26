Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Takes $185,000 Position in LSI Industries, Inc. (LYTS)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in LSI Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 34,560 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LYTS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in LSI Industries by 95.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,840 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in LSI Industries by 157.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 58,066 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 35,488 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in LSI Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in LSI Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $512,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in LSI Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $880,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

Get LSI Industries alerts:

LYTS stock opened at $5.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.39. LSI Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $4.14 and a one year high of $8.88. The company has a market capitalization of $139.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.63.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 16th. The construction company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. LSI Industries had a negative net margin of 5.71% and a positive return on equity of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $83.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.20 million. equities research analysts forecast that LSI Industries, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 27th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 24th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.91%.

In related news, CEO Ronald D. Brown purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.30 per share, with a total value of $26,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $26,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Allan Steele purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.24 per share, with a total value of $52,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 24,439 shares in the company, valued at $128,060.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 30,745 shares of company stock valued at $159,879. Corporate insiders own 6.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on LYTS. TheStreet cut shares of LSI Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Roth Capital raised shares of LSI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LSI Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.76.

LSI Industries Company Profile

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Lighting, Graphics, and Technology. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for the commercial, industrial, and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum/convenience store, quick-service, and automotive markets.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LSI Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS).

Receive News & Ratings for LSI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.