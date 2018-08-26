Lowe’s Companies (LOW) Price Target Raised to $120.00

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its price target increased by UBS Group from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report released on Thursday, www.analystratings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. They set a buy rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $111.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $111.41.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $106.80 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies has a 12-month low of $72.53 and a 12-month high of $109.80. The stock has a market cap of $87.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.05. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 71.96%. The company had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 24th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 23rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.74%.

In other news, SVP Matthew V. Hollifield sold 12,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $1,230,760.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOW. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It offers a line of products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. The company provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, tools and hardware, appliances, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, paint, millwork, flooring, and kitchens, as well as outdoor power equipment.

