Lowe’s Companies (LOW) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.12

News headlines about Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) have trended somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern reports. Accern scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Lowe’s Companies earned a news sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the home improvement retailer an impact score of 48.2629273388455 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the media stories that may have effected Accern’s scoring:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LOW shares. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $111.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.41.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $106.80 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies has a one year low of $72.53 and a one year high of $109.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.32.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.05. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 71.96% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 24th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.74%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, SVP Matthew V. Hollifield sold 12,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $1,230,760.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It offers a line of products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. The company provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, tools and hardware, appliances, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, paint, millwork, flooring, and kitchens, as well as outdoor power equipment.

