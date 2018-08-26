LSV Asset Management Has $11.13 Million Stake in Flagstar Bancorp Inc (FBC)

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 324,924 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 16,400 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.56% of Flagstar Bancorp worth $11,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $462,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 57.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,370 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 14.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 153,114 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,246,000 after purchasing an additional 18,811 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 7.9% during the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 108,344 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 35.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,353 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 8,183 shares during the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FBC opened at $33.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Flagstar Bancorp Inc has a twelve month low of $31.60 and a twelve month high of $40.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.09.

In other Flagstar Bancorp news, Director Peter Schoels sold 8,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total value of $270,560,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Lee Matthew Smith sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total value of $104,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 99,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,061.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,006,000 shares of company stock valued at $270,768,800. 62.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FBC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Flagstar Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Compass Point upgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill upgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Flagstar Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.88.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

