LSV Asset Management Raises Position in Customers Bancorp Inc (CUBI)

LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 403,400 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 17,700 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.28% of Customers Bancorp worth $11,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. now owns 408,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,585,000 after purchasing an additional 17,638 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Customers Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $428,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 129,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 13,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Customers Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $426,000. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director T Lawrence Way sold 19,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $613,903.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 233,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,433,502.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.28, for a total value of $1,514,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,068,152 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CUBI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.70.

Shares of CUBI opened at $24.91 on Friday. Customers Bancorp Inc has a 52-week low of $24.30 and a 52-week high of $33.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $788.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 16.24%. The business had revenue of $83.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.16 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp Inc will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to small and middle market businesses, not-for-profits, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, individual retirement, and non-retail time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

