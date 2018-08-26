Lykke (LKK) Market Capitalization Achieves $18.98 Million

Lykke (CURRENCY:LKK) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 26th. One Lykke coin can currently be purchased for $0.0599 or 0.00000791 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Lykke has traded flat against the dollar. Lykke has a total market capitalization of $18.98 million and approximately $0.00 worth of Lykke was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004825 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003209 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014939 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000337 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00264790 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00153811 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00035147 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010862 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Lykke Coin Profile

Lykke’s launch date was March 17th, 2016. Lykke’s total supply is 1,285,690,000 coins and its circulating supply is 316,809,739 coins. Lykke’s official Twitter account is @LykkeCity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lykke is /r/lykke and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lykke is lykke.com.

Lykke Coin Trading

Lykke can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Lykke Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lykke directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lykke should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lykke using one of the exchanges listed above.

