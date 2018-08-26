Mackinac Financial (MFNC) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Mackinac Financial in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mackinac Financial from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MFNC opened at $16.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $173.01 million, a PE ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.47. Mackinac Financial has a 52-week low of $14.05 and a 52-week high of $17.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $11.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.00 million. Mackinac Financial had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 7.88%. equities research analysts expect that Mackinac Financial will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Mackinac Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000. Courier Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mackinac Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $308,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mackinac Financial by 1,095.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 17,772 shares during the period. ELCO Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mackinac Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $340,000. Finally, Minerva Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mackinac Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $505,000. Institutional investors own 39.21% of the company’s stock.

About Mackinac Financial

Mackinac Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for mBank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts interest bearing and non-interest bearing accounts, such as commercial and retail checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, regular interest-bearing statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and interest bearing transaction accounts.

