Macquarie Cuts Hanesbrands (HBI) Price Target to $14.00

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) had its price objective trimmed by Macquarie from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hanesbrands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on Hanesbrands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Hanesbrands from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on Hanesbrands in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Hanesbrands from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hanesbrands currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.76.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

HBI opened at $17.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.41, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Hanesbrands has a one year low of $16.38 and a one year high of $25.73.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 78.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Hanesbrands will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.09%.

In other Hanesbrands news, insider Michael E. Faircloth sold 26,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $538,978.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 234,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,693,348.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HBI. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 15,109,168 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $278,311,000 after buying an additional 4,785,830 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 688.1% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,381,283 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $96,476,000 after buying an additional 3,825,344 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 512.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,429,953 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $63,175,000 after buying an additional 2,869,470 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,176,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 16,280,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $358,503,000 after buying an additional 1,680,808 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells bras, panties, men's underwear, children's underwear, activewear, socks, hosiery, intimate apparel, shapewears, and home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

Featured Story: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.