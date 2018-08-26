Macy’s Inc (M) Position Trimmed by WBI Investments Inc.

WBI Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,602 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of M. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in Macy’s during the second quarter valued at $116,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Macy’s by 10,087.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Macy’s by 78.4% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY purchased a new position in Macy’s in the first quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new position in Macy’s in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen boosted their target price on Macy’s from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Macy’s from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $39.00 target price on Macy’s and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Macy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.61.

In related news, Director William H. Lenehan purchased 2,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.78 per share, for a total transaction of $74,851.76. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,386.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

M opened at $36.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.79. Macy’s Inc has a 52-week low of $17.41 and a 52-week high of $41.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 6.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Macy’s Inc will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.3775 per share. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.05%.

Macy’s Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 4, 2018, it operated approximately 690 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's brands; 160 specialty stores under the Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, and Macy's Backstage brands in the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico; and Websites, including macys.com, bloomingdales.com, and bluemercury.com.

