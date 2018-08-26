Main First Bank Reiterates “€180.00” Price Target for Continental (CON)

Main First Bank set a €180.00 ($204.55) target price on Continental (ETR:CON) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €174.00 ($197.73) price objective on shares of Continental and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank set a €200.00 ($227.27) price objective on shares of Continental and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €240.00 ($272.73) price objective on shares of Continental and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a €240.00 ($272.73) price objective on shares of Continental and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €170.00 ($193.18) price objective on shares of Continental and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €217.98 ($247.70).

Shares of CON opened at €155.45 ($176.65) on Thursday. Continental has a 1-year low of €186.55 ($211.99) and a 1-year high of €257.40 ($292.50).

About Continental

Continental Aktiengesellschaft provides products and services primarily for the automotive industry worldwide. It operates through Chassis&Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis&Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

