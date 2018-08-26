Maker Trading Down 3.1% Over Last 7 Days (MKR)

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 26th. Maker has a total market cap of $287.92 million and $170,992.00 worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maker token can now be purchased for approximately $430.87 or 0.06419027 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, HitBTC, Ethfinex and DragonEX. Over the last seven days, Maker has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004830 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003168 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014884 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000336 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00262165 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00151469 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00035895 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00010538 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker Profile

Maker’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 668,228 tokens. The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO. The official website for Maker is makerdao.com. Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO.

Maker Token Trading

Maker can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, GOPAX, Gate.io, Ethfinex, Bibox, DDEX, IDEX, OasisDEX, Bancor Network, OKEx, BitMart, HitBTC, DragonEX and AirSwap. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

