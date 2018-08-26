Manning and Napier (MN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Manning and Napier (NYSE:MN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Manning & Napier, Inc. operates as an investment advisor engaged in managing corporate and union pension and annuity funds, endowment funds, foundations, profit sharing plans and benefit plans. It offers equity and fixed income portfolios and a range of blended asset portfolios. The Company offers investment solutions through separately managed accounts, mutual funds, and collective investment trust funds. Manning & Napier, Inc. is headquartered in Fairport, New York. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Manning and Napier from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd.

Manning and Napier stock opened at $2.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.40 million, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.36. Manning and Napier has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $4.35.

Manning and Napier (NYSE:MN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. Manning and Napier had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $41.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.52 million. analysts forecast that Manning and Napier will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.85%. Manning and Napier’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Manning and Napier by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 212,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Manning and Napier by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 217,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 59,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Manning and Napier by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 447,699 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 30,718 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.16% of the company’s stock.

Manning and Napier Company Profile

Manning & Napier, Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

