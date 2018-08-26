Mantech International (MANT) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Mantech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mantech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Mantech International in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Mantech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Mantech International in a research note on Friday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Mantech International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.25.

MANT stock opened at $64.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Mantech International has a one year low of $38.37 and a one year high of $65.72.

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. The firm had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.98 million. Mantech International had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 5.46%. Mantech International’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Mantech International will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard J. Kerr sold 1,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.95, for a total transaction of $100,216.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard J. Kerr sold 1,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.72, for a total transaction of $100,226.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,923.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,190 shares of company stock valued at $529,343 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 22.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mantech International by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,621,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,230,000 after buying an additional 270,010 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Mantech International by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,202,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,133,000 after acquiring an additional 11,349 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mantech International by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,439,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,230,000 after acquiring an additional 5,198 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mantech International by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,214,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,171,000 after acquiring an additional 42,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Mantech International by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 543,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,178,000 after acquiring an additional 237,373 shares in the last quarter. 66.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ManTech International Corporation provides technologies and solutions for mission-critical national security programs worldwide. It offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

