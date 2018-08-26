Marcus Corp (MCS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Brokerages expect Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS) to report earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Marcus’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the highest is $0.48. Marcus reported earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Marcus will report full-year earnings of $1.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.77. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Marcus.

Get Marcus alerts:

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. Marcus had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $193.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.52 million.

MCS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Marcus from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “$33.70” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Marcus in a report on Thursday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.25.

In other news, CEO Rolando B. Rodriguez sold 4,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total value of $159,307.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,667. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rolando B. Rodriguez sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $375,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,349,461. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 156,647 shares of company stock worth $5,728,573. Insiders own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marcus by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 3,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Marcus by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Marcus by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Marcus by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 38,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Marcus by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.15% of the company’s stock.

MCS stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.20. The stock had a trading volume of 48,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,647. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Marcus has a 52 week low of $23.55 and a 52 week high of $40.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 27th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 24th. Marcus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.96%.

About Marcus

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts. As of December 28, 2017, the company operated approximately 69 movie theatres with 895 screens in Wisconsin, Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, and Ohio; owned or managed approximately 4,841 hotel and resort rooms; and 19 hotels, resorts, and other properties for third parties in nine states.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marcus (MCS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.