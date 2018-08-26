MARINE HARVEST/S (MHGVY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 on September 17th

MARINE HARVEST/S (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.261 per share on Monday, September 17th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MHGVY opened at $21.20 on Friday. MARINE HARVEST/S has a 52-week low of $16.04 and a 52-week high of $22.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Get MARINE HARVEST/S alerts:

MARINE HARVEST/S Company Profile

Marine Harvest ASA, a seafood company, produces and supplies farmed salmon products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Feed, Farming, and Sales and Marketing. It is involved in the salmon feed production, salmon farming and primary processing, and seafood secondary processing activities.

Read More: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for MARINE HARVEST/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MARINE HARVEST/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.