MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) Position Reduced by Roosevelt Investment Group Inc.

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. owned about 0.18% of MarketAxess worth $13,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 141,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,850,000 after acquiring an additional 8,059 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 26,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,793,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 56,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,278,000 after acquiring an additional 15,213 shares during the last quarter. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MKTX opened at $187.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.54. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $171.45 and a 12-month high of $229.84.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $106.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.41 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 37.33% and a return on equity of 29.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 9th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 8th. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 43.08%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MKTX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.43.

In related news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 10,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total value of $2,074,648.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,054,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,673,397.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 12,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.51, for a total transaction of $2,393,109.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,804 shares of company stock worth $12,555,086. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer the access to global liquidity in U.S.

