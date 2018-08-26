Martingale Asset Management L P Buys 9,101 Shares of Spire Inc (SR)

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,101 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.16% of Spire worth $5,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SR. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Spire by 6,222.4% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 684,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,551,000 after purchasing an additional 673,385 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new stake in Spire in the second quarter valued at $34,977,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in Spire in the second quarter valued at $13,085,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Spire by 224.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 236,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,748,000 after purchasing an additional 163,975 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Spire by 19.9% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 877,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,004,000 after purchasing an additional 145,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Spire in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Spire from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Spire from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Spire currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.56.

SR stock opened at $75.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Spire Inc has a 1 year low of $60.08 and a 1 year high of $82.85.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $350.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.27 million. Spire had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Spire Inc will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.5625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 10th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.20%.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The company is also involved in marketing natural gas and provides energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

