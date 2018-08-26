Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 2,400 Shares of DCT Industrial Trust Inc (DCT)

Martingale Asset Management L P cut its holdings in DCT Industrial Trust Inc (NYSE:DCT) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.09% of DCT Industrial Trust worth $5,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DCT. Boston Partners bought a new position in DCT Industrial Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $102,083,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC bought a new position in DCT Industrial Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $64,175,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in DCT Industrial Trust by 466.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 434,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,455,000 after acquiring an additional 357,712 shares during the period. Kellner Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DCT Industrial Trust in the second quarter worth $22,775,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of DCT Industrial Trust by 36.1% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 778,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,868,000 after purchasing an additional 206,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DCT. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of DCT Industrial Trust from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of DCT Industrial Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DCT Industrial Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of DCT Industrial Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.10.

Shares of NYSE DCT opened at $66.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.83. DCT Industrial Trust Inc has a 1 year low of $52.58 and a 1 year high of $69.51.

DCT Industrial Trust (NYSE:DCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $109.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.02 million. DCT Industrial Trust had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 27.54%. research analysts predict that DCT Industrial Trust Inc will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DCT Industrial is a leading logistics real estate company specializing in the ownership, development, acquisition, leasing and management of bulk-distribution and light-industrial properties in high-demand distribution markets in the United States. DCT's actively-managed portfolio is strategically located near population centers and well-positioned to take advantage of market dynamics.

