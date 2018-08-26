Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (MXIM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) will report earnings per share of $0.75 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Maxim Integrated Products’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the lowest is $0.75. Maxim Integrated Products posted earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products will report full year earnings of $3.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.26 to $3.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Maxim Integrated Products.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 38.37% and a net margin of 18.84%. The business had revenue of $633.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Maxim Integrated Products to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.61.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, VP Christopher J. Neil sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total value of $209,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bryan Preeshl sold 1,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total value of $72,695.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,084 shares of company stock valued at $2,978,224 in the last quarter. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXIM. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 7.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,870,414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,377,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529,058 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG purchased a new position in Maxim Integrated Products in the first quarter worth $62,629,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 1,145.4% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 707,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,590,000 after buying an additional 650,454 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 279.5% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 707,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,521,000 after buying an additional 521,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 804.5% in the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 580,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,027,000 after buying an additional 515,948 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.75. 1,370,775 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,015,820. Maxim Integrated Products has a 1 year low of $44.40 and a 1 year high of $74.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 30th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from Maxim Integrated Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.99%.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

