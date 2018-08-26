Mazor Robotics Ltd – (MZOR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Mazor Robotics Ltd – (NASDAQ:MZOR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.90.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Mazor Robotics in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Mazor Robotics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mazor Robotics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Mazor Robotics from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Mazor Robotics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th.

Get Mazor Robotics alerts:

Mazor Robotics stock traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $45.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 471,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,050. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.98 and a beta of 1.56. Mazor Robotics has a twelve month low of $37.61 and a twelve month high of $76.56.

Mazor Robotics (NASDAQ:MZOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $13.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.02 million. Mazor Robotics had a negative return on equity of 7.17% and a negative net margin of 12.80%. Mazor Robotics’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. equities analysts forecast that Mazor Robotics will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Mazor Robotics in the second quarter valued at about $139,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Mazor Robotics in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Mazor Robotics in the first quarter valued at about $257,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Mazor Robotics in the second quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Mazor Robotics in the first quarter valued at about $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.16% of the company’s stock.

Mazor Robotics Company Profile

Mazor Robotics Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, and marketing of medical devices for supporting surgical procedures in the fields of orthopedics and neurosurgery in the United States and internationally. It operates in the field of computer assisted surgery that enable the use of surgical instruments with high precision and minimal invasiveness and that simplifies complex surgical procedures.

See Also: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Mazor Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mazor Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.