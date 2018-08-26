MB Financial (MBFI) & Fulton Financial (FULT) Head to Head Contrast

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ: MBFI) and MB Financial (NASDAQ:MBFI) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

This table compares Fulton Financial and MB Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fulton Financial $876.84 million 3.63 $171.75 million $1.07 16.92 MB Financial $1.04 billion 3.90 $304.04 million $2.39 20.16

MB Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Fulton Financial. Fulton Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MB Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

63.4% of Fulton Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.1% of MB Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Fulton Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of MB Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Fulton Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. MB Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Fulton Financial pays out 44.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. MB Financial pays out 40.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Fulton Financial has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years and MB Financial has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Fulton Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Fulton Financial and MB Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fulton Financial 1 5 1 0 2.00 MB Financial 0 7 0 0 2.00

Fulton Financial currently has a consensus price target of $18.33, suggesting a potential upside of 1.29%. MB Financial has a consensus price target of $47.74, suggesting a potential downside of 0.91%. Given Fulton Financial’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Fulton Financial is more favorable than MB Financial.

Volatility & Risk

Fulton Financial has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MB Financial has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Fulton Financial and MB Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fulton Financial 19.05% 8.20% 0.91% MB Financial 27.78% 7.92% 1.06%

Summary

MB Financial beats Fulton Financial on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans. In addition, it provides equipment leasing, letters of credit, cash management services, and traditional deposit products; and investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and investment advisory services. Further, the company owns investment securities and other investments, as well as trust preferred securities; and sells various life insurance products. It provides its products and services through branch banking, as well as through a network of automated teller machines, telephone banking, mobile banking, and online banking. As of January 18, 2018, the company operated 240 branches in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, and Virginia. Fulton Financial Corporation was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

About MB Financial

MB Financial, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for MB Financial Bank, N.A. that provides various financial services to small and middle market businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Leasing, and Mortgage Banking. The Banking segment offers commercial banking products, including working capital loans and lines of credit; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; industrial revenue bond financing; ESOP financing; business acquisition loans; owner occupied real estate loans; asset-based loans; and financial, performance, and commercial letters of credit. Its commercial banking products also comprise deposit and treasury management products and services, such as Internet banking products, investment sweep and zero balance accounts, automated tax payments, ATM access, telephone banking, lockboxes, automated clearing house transactions, account reconciliation, controlled disbursement, information reporting, wire transfers, vault services, remote deposit capture, and checking accounts; capital markets and international banking services; and credit, deposit, and treasury management services for real estate operators and investors. In addition, this segment offers loans to equipment lessors; retail banking services; cards and bank sponsorships; and wealth management solutions. The Leasing segment provides lease originations and related services. This segment's lease portfolio consists of computer systems, satellite equipment, and medical equipment, as well as general manufacturing, industrial, construction, and transportation equipment. The Mortgage Banking segment originates and services residential mortgage loans for sale to investors. The company offers its products and services through 86 banking offices in the Chicago metropolitan area; and 129 ATMs. MB Financial, Inc. was founded in 1911 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.