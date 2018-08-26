Mcdonald’s Corp (MCD) Stake Lessened by LaSalle Street Capital Management LLC

LaSalle Street Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 38.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,375 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 9,437 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald’s comprises 2.4% of LaSalle Street Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. LaSalle Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $2,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 518.9% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 755 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

Shares of Mcdonald’s stock opened at $159.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.24, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $124.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.67. Mcdonald’s Corp has a one year low of $146.84 and a one year high of $178.70.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 133.89% and a net margin of 25.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. equities analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.66%.

MCD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 price objective on Mcdonald’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Bank of America set a $190.00 price objective on Mcdonald’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $185.00 price objective on Mcdonald’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.57.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 37,241 restaurants, including 34,108 franchised restaurants comprising 21,366 franchised to conventional franchisees, 6,945 licensed to developmental licensees, and 5,797 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 3,133 company-operated restaurants.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.