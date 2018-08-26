Medtronic (MDT) Price Target Raised to $104.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada to $104.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued a market perform rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Medtronic from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $99.92.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $95.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $129.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.94. Medtronic has a one year low of $76.41 and a one year high of $96.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. analysts forecast that Medtronic will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard H. Anderson bought 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $95.88 per share, with a total value of $249,288.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 8,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total transaction of $773,566.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,954 shares of company stock valued at $15,675,013 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Medtronic by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,865,769 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $161,072,000 after purchasing an additional 91,269 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Medtronic by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,432 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Medtronic by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 99,746 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,539,000 after purchasing an additional 37,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden raised its stake in Medtronic by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 78,800 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. 80.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

