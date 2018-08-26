Medtronic PLC (MDT) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 184.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,281 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,035 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ballew Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Medtronic during the second quarter worth about $100,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 99.6% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 112.1% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 97.3% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $193,000. 80.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

In related news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 8,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total transaction of $773,566.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Richard Kuntz sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total value of $1,001,995.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 165,954 shares of company stock worth $15,675,013. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MDT. Zacks Investment Research raised Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Medtronic from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Medtronic from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.92.

MDT opened at $95.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Medtronic PLC has a 12 month low of $76.41 and a 12 month high of $96.50.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Read More: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.