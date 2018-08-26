Melon (MLN) 24 Hour Volume Hits $140,819.00

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. During the last seven days, Melon has traded 29.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Melon token can now be purchased for approximately $5.30 or 0.00078831 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, IDEX, Kraken and Radar Relay. Melon has a total market capitalization of $3.18 million and $140,819.00 worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Melon alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004834 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003173 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014988 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000341 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00262473 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00152730 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 73.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00001037 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00035146 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00010957 BTC.

Melon Token Profile

Melon’s genesis date was February 16th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 749,400 tokens and its circulating supply is 599,400 tokens. The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Melon is melonport.com.

Buying and Selling Melon

Melon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, IDEX, Kraken, Radar Relay and Liqui. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Melon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Melon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Melon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Melon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.