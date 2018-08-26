MergeCoin Tops 24-Hour Volume of $0.00 (MGC)

MergeCoin (CURRENCY:MGC) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. One MergeCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00002912 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, MergeCoin has traded flat against the US dollar. MergeCoin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of MergeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004818 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003182 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014935 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000337 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00259221 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00150767 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00034688 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00010697 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About MergeCoin

MergeCoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official website for MergeCoin is www.mergecoin.com. MergeCoin’s official Twitter account is @MergeCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MergeCoin is /r/mergecoin.

Buying and Selling MergeCoin

MergeCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MergeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MergeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MergeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

