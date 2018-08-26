MGM Resorts International (MGM) Shares Bought by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 26.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,087 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 124,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 15,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 44,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 27,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MGM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 20th. ValuEngine lowered MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Nomura reduced their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.07.

NYSE MGM opened at $28.50 on Friday. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $26.85 and a 12 month high of $38.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.68.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 17.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.06%.

MGM Resorts International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 10th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 5,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total value of $179,349.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,414.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $49,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,459 shares of company stock worth $378,854 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Domestic Resorts and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

