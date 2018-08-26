Michael D. Witzeman Sells 1,706 Shares of Chemed Co. (CHE) Stock

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) VP Michael D. Witzeman sold 1,706 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.00, for a total transaction of $549,332.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Chemed stock opened at $320.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Chemed Co. has a 52-week low of $186.09 and a 52-week high of $335.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 59.87, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.16.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $441.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.28 million. Chemed had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 33.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 10th. This is an increase from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Chemed’s payout ratio is currently 22.39%.

CHE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Chemed to $321.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Chemed presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.33.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Chemed by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,143,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,841,000 after purchasing an additional 64,104 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Chemed by 175.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 205,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,018,000 after purchasing an additional 130,719 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Chemed by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 160,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,577,000 after purchasing an additional 4,186 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in Chemed by 28,358.4% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 156,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 155,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Chemed by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 156,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612 shares during the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The VITAS segment offers direct medical services, as well as spiritual and emotional counseling services to terminally ill patients. This segment offers its services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

