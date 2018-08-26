Microsoft Co. (MSFT) Shares Sold by Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC cut its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,385 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 998 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 2.8% of Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ballew Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Chartist Inc. CA purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Francis Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MSFT. Argus reiterated a “focus list” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Nomura set a $118.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.11.

In other Microsoft news, Director Sandra E. Peterson bought 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $101.96 per share, for a total transaction of $550,584.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,584. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total transaction of $1,009,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 158,601 shares in the company, valued at $16,017,114.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 442,880 shares of company stock worth $48,304,569 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $108.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $72.05 and a 12 month high of $111.15. The company has a market capitalization of $834.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.18.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The software giant reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $30.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.23 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 36.69%. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 43.30%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing segments. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

