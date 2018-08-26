Middleby (MIDD) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

MIDD has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Middleby from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Middleby from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine cut Middleby from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. TheStreet cut Middleby from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Middleby in a research report on Friday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $126.57.

MIDD opened at $119.26 on Thursday. Middleby has a 12 month low of $98.06 and a 12 month high of $138.89. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.04). Middleby had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $668.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Middleby will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 152.2% in the 2nd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,005,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $522,678,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020,865 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,848,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $297,415,000 after purchasing an additional 52,753 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,683,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,172,000 after purchasing an additional 604,451 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 982,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,679,000 after purchasing an additional 39,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 98.8% in the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 799,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,446,000 after purchasing an additional 397,157 shares during the last quarter.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers cooking and warming equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

