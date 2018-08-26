MidSouth Bancorp (MSL) Given News Sentiment Score of 0.25

Media coverage about MidSouth Bancorp (NYSE:MSL) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. MidSouth Bancorp earned a news sentiment score of 0.25 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the bank an impact score of 46.2259802651759 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

MidSouth Bancorp stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.60. 60,139 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,017. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. MidSouth Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.45 and a fifty-two week high of $15.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.78 and a beta of 1.29.

MidSouth Bancorp (NYSE:MSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.24. MidSouth Bancorp had a negative net margin of 9.12% and a positive return on equity of 3.83%. The business had revenue of $21.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.21 million. sell-side analysts predict that MidSouth Bancorp will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of MidSouth Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MidSouth Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 28th. Sandler O’Neill cut shares of MidSouth Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of MidSouth Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.75.

MidSouth Bancorp Company Profile

MidSouth Bancorp, Inc, a bank holding company, through its subsidiary MidSouth Bank, N.A., provides various community banking products and services to commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts, money market, savings accounts, investment accounts, and NOW account deposits, as well as time deposits, such as certificates of deposits; and commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and consumer loans, as well as other loans secured by real estate.

