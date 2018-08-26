MidWestOne Financial Group (MOFG) Receiving Favorable News Coverage, Study Finds

News headlines about MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) have trended positive this week, according to Accern. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. MidWestOne Financial Group earned a news impact score of 0.35 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.9455070389273 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of NASDAQ:MOFG traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.70. The company had a trading volume of 86,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,859. The firm has a market cap of $411.85 million, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. MidWestOne Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $30.56 and a fifty-two week high of $37.94.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67. The business had revenue of $32.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.61 million. MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 14.13%. research analysts forecast that MidWestOne Financial Group will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 1st will be issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. MidWestOne Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.09%.

MOFG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub lowered MidWestOne Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th.

MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, institutional customers, and government agencies in Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Florida, and Colorado. It offers deposit products, such as checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other time deposits.

