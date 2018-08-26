Miragen Therapeutics (MGEN) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.09

News articles about Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) have trended somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Miragen Therapeutics earned a news sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the medical research company an impact score of 47.1092195307429 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Miragen Therapeutics stock remained flat at $$6.18 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 74,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,119. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.37. Miragen Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.01 and a 52-week high of $10.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 18.98 and a quick ratio of 18.98.

Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $2.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.83 million. Miragen Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 46.99% and a negative net margin of 261.47%. equities research analysts forecast that Miragen Therapeutics will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MGEN shares. Cann reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Miragen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Miragen Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Miragen Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.86.

Miragen Therapeutics Company Profile

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing proprietary RNA-targeted therapies with a specific focus on microRNAs and their role in diseases where there is a high unmet medical need. Its three lead product candidates include cobomarsen, an inhibitor of microRNA-155, which is in Phase I clinical trial for treating cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; MRG-201, a replacement for microRNA-29, which is in Phase I clinical trial that is found at low levels in various pathological fibrotic conditions, including cutaneous, cardiac, renal, hepatic, and pulmonary fibrosis, as well as systemic sclerosis; and MRG-110, an inhibitor of microRNA-92 that is expressed in endothelial cells and has shown to accelerate the formation of new blood vessels in preclinical models of heart failure, peripheral ischemia, and dermal wounding in the United States and Japan.

