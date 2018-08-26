Mission Wealth Management LP Takes Position in Honeywell International Inc. (HON)

Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,762 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 8,543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Parthenon LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The Ozarks grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of The Ozarks now owns 11,127 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicollet Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

HON opened at $157.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $116.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.03. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.02 and a 52-week high of $165.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $10.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.46% and a net margin of 3.88%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.745 per share. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.91%.

In related news, insider Vimal Kapur sold 9,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total transaction of $1,591,863.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,568,861.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Linnet F. Deily sold 3,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $484,795.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,863,760.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “$153.70” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 21st. Finally, MED assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.94.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace; Home and Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers and other customers in various markets, including air transport, regional, business and general aviation aircraft, airlines, aircraft operators, defense and space contractors, and automotive and truck manufacturers.

