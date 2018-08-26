Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $3.38 Million Holdings in Kroger Co (KR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,467 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $3,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Landaas & Co. WI ADV purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 100.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $173,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 355.1% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at about $197,000. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Kroger news, Director Susan J. Kropf sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total transaction of $369,590.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 101,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,876,291.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total transaction of $115,040.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,361 shares in the company, valued at $844,422.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KR shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kroger from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $30.00 price target on shares of Kroger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Kroger has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.38.

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $31.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.95. Kroger Co has a 52 week low of $19.69 and a 52 week high of $32.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 21st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $37.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.25 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 29.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Kroger Co will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.45%.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in its supermarkets. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, jewelry stores, and convenience stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; multi-department stores provide general merchandise items, such as apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, toys, and fine jewelry; and price impact warehouse stores offer grocery, and health and beauty care items, as well as meat, dairy, baked goods, and fresh produce items.

